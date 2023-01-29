THUNDERSTORMS only added to the electricity in the air on the official opening of the Quirindi silos interactive light show.
Committee member Robert Lewis said he wished they'd planned the atmospheric weather.
"The different shades of light on the silos was absolutely fantastic, everybody thought the light show had started and it hadn't," he said.
"It was just the reflections of the different light and the thunder and the lightning."
Approximately half the population of the town, 1500, were in attendance on Friday evening as the silos lit up.
The Quirindi Chamber of Commerce has told the Silo Art Committee that businesses are reporting a 20 per cent increase in trade and the number of people through the doors.
"The age ranges from children up to pensioners, because there's something there for everybody," Mr Lewis said.
The light show will run every night at 8:30pm from Monday, January 30.
