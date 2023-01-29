TURNOUT at Saturday's markets was "encouraging", following a boost in numbers during the country music festival, coordinator Suzanne Williams said.
The first Tamworth Growers Market of the year was held during the country music festival, and saw an "exceptional" number of stallholders, she said.
"We had a very successful market for that one," she said.
But, local support was still on display at the markets held on Saturday, January 28.
Popular items include cakes, biscuits and cupcakes, earrings, jewellery, candles on behalf of mental health, handmade kitchenware, and much more.
"We have a lot of local, fresh produce from people's gardens," she said.
The markets are typically held in Bicentennial Park on the second, fourth and fifth Saturdays of every month until Winter.
