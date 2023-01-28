The Northern Daily Leader

Northern Inland Football's Pride Round to be held on June 23-25

Updated January 29 2023 - 9:55am, first published 9:52am
"Football has a competitive edge over rival codes because of how much we value commitment, responsibility and inclusivity" ... Liam Bentley

Northern NSW Football will introduce its inaugural Pride Round as part of its 2023 designated rounds.

