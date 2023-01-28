Northern NSW Football will introduce its inaugural Pride Round as part of its 2023 designated rounds.
In a statement, NNSWF said the special rounds were an opportunity to recognise significant community issues and celebrate diversity in football.
The Pride Round will be held on June 23-25 during the internationally celebrated Pride Month.
NNSWF said the round would "promote and support the diversity and inclusion of the LGBTQI+ communities and families within the football community".
Read also:
The other NNSWF designated rounds this season include the Heartbeat of Football Heart Health Round (28-30 April); Female Football Week (19-28 May); the Mental Health Round (2-4 June); and the Indigenous Round (30 June-1 July).
Liam Bentley, NNSWF general manager football operations, said 2023 promised to be an exciting year for football in the region.
"Football has a competitive edge over rival codes because of how much we value commitment, responsibility and inclusivity," he said.
"Designated rounds communicate these values within and outside of the premier football community and we invite member zones and community clubs to celebrate these rounds."
Bentley said the designated rounds, "while not mandatory", were "a great opportunity for clubs to engage with their community on important issues".
"NNSWF will provide resources and information to enable clubs to celebrate and support these rounds at club level, to compliment the work being done by NNSWF," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.