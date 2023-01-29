The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Michael Buckley oversees last meeting as Tamworth Jockey Club general manager

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated January 29 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Buckley looks dapper at Ladies Day at Tamworth Racecourse on Saturday. Picture by Mark Bode

Wearing a smart blue-grey suit, Michael Buckley buzzed about beneath a beating sun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.