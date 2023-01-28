The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Charlotte Eather hopes to make her Canterbury Bulldogs debut next weekend

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated January 28 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 1:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canterbury signing Charlotte Eather has been joined in Sydney by her partner, Blair Beasley. Picture supplied

On the cusp of a momentous week in her young life, Charlotte Eather sounded calm - despite feeling "a bit nervous".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.