On the cusp of a momentous week in her young life, Charlotte Eather sounded calm - despite feeling "a bit nervous".
The 18-year-old was speaking from her hometown of Gunnedah, back there for the weekend before returning to Sydney and resuming her duties with the Canterbury Bulldogs. Eather moved to Sydney late last year after the storied club signed her.
Next week, she will find out if she has impressed the club enough to warrant a spot in their Tarsha Gale Cup side for a season-opener against St George at the Belmore Sports Ground.
Right now she is relatively unknown. But as Tamworth export Jada Taylor showed last year at the Sydney Roosters, the under-18 Tarsha Gale Cup can be a launchpad to stardom.
Eather said she was "keen" and "excited" ahead of the Dragons clash, after featuring in three trial matches for Canterbury during the preseason.
"Everything's good," she said, adding: "I'm definitely excited. I'm a bit nervous though. But I'm keen to get out on Belmore field."
In the trials, Eather said she had played "a bit of everywhere" including second-rower, lock and centre - her preferred position.
"I'm not sure," she replied when asked about her selection chances for round one, adding: "We have a lot of girls."
Still, Eather has been pleased with her preseason form.
"It's been good," she said.
"It's definitely what I expected," she added, in reference to the quality of the footy. "It's obviously a lot tougher than just your local games."
Eather has been joined in Sydney by her longtime partner, Blair Beasley. His presence has helped her adjust to life away from home.
The transition has also been made easier by Canterbury finding her work in her chosen profession, childcare, while Beasley has found warehouse work.
She said:
It's been really good, actually. I've settled in. All the girls get along well; we're all pretty close.
"I'm so glad I took the opportunity. It's been really good," she also said, adding: "Everything at the moment is just work and footy."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
