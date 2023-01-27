Being thrown into Armidale's first grade cricket competition without any prior experience against seniors hasn't phased Ollie Stubbs.
Predominantly a bowler, the 14-year-old plays for Armidale City UNE and made his first grade debut this season.
He has been a regular in the club's top team throughout the 2022-23 season.
It might have been a tough ask for some but Stubbs has enjoyed a strong junior representative career which has helped him step up to the open competition.
Last season he was named Armidale's representative player of the year and was the top wicket-taker with 11.
Last week saw Stubbs head to Dubbo in the State Challenge competition.
The top juniors from around the state were divided into various metro and country teams.
Stubbs said being part of that tournament certainly helped his cricket.
"It was definitely a a good experience and helped me improve a bit," Stubbs said.
"There were a lot of coaches there and they were always helpful in teaching you how to get better at your game."
City have been one of the most dominant clubs over the last few seasons and are again in the current one.
They were in the Twenty20 grand final on Thursday, underway as the Express went to press.
Stubbs' father, Simon, has been a regular in City's top grade team and a big influence on his son's career.
"He is always helping me out," Oliver said.
"I wanted to play second grade with him but he said he wasn't going to drop down so he signed me up for first."
Stubbs has held his own with a standout performance against Guyra where he nabbed 3-25.
He admitted this season has been the first time he has felt any nerves bowling because "playing first grade because you don't want to mess up."
But he's enjoyed it.
"It is really great, they are really nice people," Stubbs said of his City teammates.
"They are giving me lots of opportunities which is really good.
"It is a lot harder to bowl but when you are batting they are also more accurate, the bowlers.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
