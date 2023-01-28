The Northern Daily Leader
Development application for new cotton gin at Colly Blue worth $15.3 million

By Newsroom
January 28 2023 - 4:30pm
Scott and Trudy Davies also own Carroll Cotton Company.

A $15 million cotton gin is being proposed for the Liverpool Plains

