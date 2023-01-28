A $15 million cotton gin is being proposed for the Liverpool Plains
A development application (DA) has been submitted to the Liverpool Plains Shire Council for a cotton gin on Coonabarabran Road, at Colly Blue.
Developer, Agri Hub Pty Ltd, proposes the development will gin up to 30,000 tonnes of cotton each year for local growers and provide cotton seed to nearby feedlots.
The gin would be built in stages, with the first stage being a storage area to store cotton bales to allow the new development to take and store bales before the gin is completed.
The DA states the operation would employ six people all year round and up to 20 people for four to five months during the peak period of ginning season, when it will operate for 24 hours a day.
It is estimated it will cost $15.3 million to build.
"The proposed cotton gin is a very suitable development and land use for the site," the development application and statement of environmental effects reads.
"It supports the aims of the Liverpool Plains Shire.
"It is economically advantageous to the community without being unacceptably intrusive or socially disruptive.
"The project has been carefully designed to minimise environmental impacts.
"No significant adverse environmental impacts have been identified."
The DA states the nearest village is Colly Blue, approximately 5 km to the east of the property. Premer is 19 km to the west and Bundella is 16 km southwest.
"All are small villages and the population in the vicinity is small."
John Scott Davies and Trudy Ann Davies own Agri Hub Pty Ltd (Agri Hub). They also own the Carroll Cotton Company Pty Ltd and manage the operations at its cotton gin.
The application is on public display and will remain open for comment via written submissions until 5pm, February 9.
The plans are available for viewing in Council's Administration Building on Station St, Quirindi, and on the LPSC website: www.liverpoolplains.nsw.gov.au
