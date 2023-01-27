A TAMWORTH man has been before the court for more than a year after a homemade drug laboratory was allegedly uncovered during a house raid.
Tamworth Local Court heard there was a drug purity issue in Adam John Wilkins' case which needed to be resolved and was causing delays.
The court heard an analysis was being undertaken.
"Your Honour, there's an issue to the purity of the drug," solicitor Matthew Kilkeary from the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, said.
Magistrate Julie Soars said that problem was first raised to her more than a month ago in December last year.
"It's been on the table a long time," she said.
Mr Kilkeary told the court a laboratory was doing the analysis and the results should be ready soon.
He, along with Wilkins' Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor, made an application for the matter to be adjourned for two weeks.
"It's to the benefit of both parties, and the court," Mr Kilkeary said.
Ms Soars agreed to the short delay "noting the issue", but warned the case was now outside of the year-long timeframe in which serious charges should move to the district court for either trial or sentence, known as the committal process.
"I can commit it and you can fight about it over there," Ms Soars said.
"It will be outside of the 12 months on the next occasion so I will need to know when the issue has arisen and what the DPP has been doing since then."
She said she had previously marked the case "must proceed".
The case will go back to court next month.
Wilkins was arrested after an Oxley Vale home was raided on January 28 last year.
Police allegedly uncovered a dimethyltryptamine laboratory and items consistent with drug supply.
The HAZMAT squad and specialist chemical operations police were called in, and the operation continued for days as officers collected evidence.
Wilkins, aged in his 40s, faces a charge of manufacturing a prohibited drug in a large commercial quantity, which can carry life imprisonment, if found guilty.
He is also charged with two counts of supplying a prohibited drug; and cultivating a prohibited plant.
Possessing a prohibited plant; and possessing a prohibited drug have been listed as back-up and related charges.
Wilkins has not been required to enter pleas.
He is on bail conditions, which were continued in court.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
