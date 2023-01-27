The Northern Daily Leader

Brooke Stower to contest Highway Plate aboard Epic Ranger

By Tony Megahey
January 27 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Stower will be in action in Sydney on Saturday. Picture by Peter Hardin

Tamworth jockey Brooke Stower has said she is a calming influence on "monster" Epic Ranger ahead of their TAB Highway Plate appointment at Rosehill Gardens on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.