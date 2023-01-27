The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth fliers will be included in a 'future release' after Bonza launched Sunshine Coast flights

By Newsroom
Updated January 27 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 1:00pm
Bonza airlines staff ready for takeoff. Picture supplied.

Bonza airline tickets have gone on sale to a number of destinations, but Tamworth fliers will not be able to take off just yet.

