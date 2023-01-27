Bonza airline tickets have gone on sale to a number of destinations, but Tamworth fliers will not be able to take off just yet.
The low cost carrier has announced 12 destinations for its first phase release of ticket sales, which will include the Sunshine coast to places like Port Macquarie, Cairns and Newcastle.
Routes from Bonza's second base at Melbourne Airport are expected to go on sale in a matter of weeks.
The budget airline, backed by US investment firm 777 Partners, is expected to travel to 17 destinations across the country, 93 per cent of which are not served by any other airline.
"And to all of our friends in Tamworth flights form Tamworth are coming soon in a future release," chief commercial officer at Bonza Carly Povey said.
