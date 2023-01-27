The Northern Daily Leader
Australian Bureau of Statistics says national mortality rate 16 per cent above average thanks to COVID

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
January 27 2023 - 11:30am
COVID cases falling, but national fatality rate significantly above average

ALTHOUGH Hunter COVID rates are falling, new Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show that Australians died last year at a rate 16 per cent above the historical average.

