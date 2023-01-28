THE hunt for a home continues, but the benefits of a local seniors education group remain the same no matter where you find them.
Tamworth Regional U3A are still tracking down a permanent location to run courses, after they were relocated from Parry House last year.
Classes have been dotted around the city since the building was taken over by council staff, but president John Sharkey said the social, emotional and educational benefits had made it through the move.
"As a social contact to meet new people, to do something you might like doing, and to do that with other people, there's no better way than U3A," he said.
READ ALSO:
In just one week, the group offers more than 25 courses and activities including fitness classes, history talks, music lessons and board games.
Mr Sharkey, who has been a member for 11 years, said the benefits speak for themselves.
"It's been proven by medical practitioners, if people become involved using their minds and socialising each day, they stay out of aged care," he said.
"Personally, I've built up some very strong, long lasting relationships and have very fond memories of the activities."
At the moment, classes are held at the Community Centre, the library, the Astronomy Centre and community halls.
But ideally, a central, affordable and convenient location will become the new base for the group.
Memberships were at their peak before COVID-19 and the group is still trying to rebuild their numbers post pandemic.
The 2023 launch day will be held on Monday, January 29, at the Tamworth Community Centre on Darling Street, from 9:30am.
A membership is $50 a year, with unlimited access to classes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.