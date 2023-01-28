The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Tamworth Regional U3A hosts launch day to show off benefits of social interaction and educational courses

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
January 28 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional U3A president John Sharkey. Picture by Gareth Gardner

THE hunt for a home continues, but the benefits of a local seniors education group remain the same no matter where you find them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.