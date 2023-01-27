The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Peel Street traders push for more alcohol policy changes after success from country music festival

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
January 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central Hospitality Group's Jye Segboer welcomed the changes to the policy. Picture File

CHANGES to a two-decade long rule about drinking was a lifeline for CBD traders, after festival numbers post-pandemic weren't as strong as they hoped.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.