CHANGES to a two-decade long rule about drinking was a lifeline for CBD traders, after festival numbers post-pandemic weren't as strong as they hoped.
For the first time since 1996, hospitality venues along Peel Street were allowed to serve footpath diners a beer or wine with their meal during the January festival period.
Central Hospitality Group's Jye Segboer, who operates The Pig & Tinder Box and DECO Wine Bar & Restaurant, said the rule change had a "major impact" on overall revenue.
"Our customer numbers were down this year compared to normal," he said.
"But our overall spend remained the same because of the additional sales we were able to achieve by serving alcohol."
Before the festival kicks-off each year, Mr Segboer usually spends time preparing staff to face backlash from customers who don't understand why they can't have a drink with their meal.
The change this year, meant staff were able to show up to work without fear of abuse.
"It was a lot easier," Mr Segboer said.
"There was no complication in terms of translating the change of rules."
Just one week out from the festival the Leader revealed traders along Peel Street had not been notified about the rule changes from Tamworth Regional Council.
With no time left to update the licenses for the two venues, Mr Segboer said he had to reach out to council for a written letter to state the changes.
"We were of course concerned that if we had an audit by an outside police officer, or licensing officer, and we didn't have the correct documentation in place that we might cop some grief or a fine," he said.
The alcohol-free footpath dining rule was in place for more than two decades, to counteract bad behaviour and free up police resources.
Mr Segboer said neither venue had any issues with serving alcohol to diners, and he hoped the rule could be further extended to allow customers to enjoy a drink outside without a meal.
A spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council said community and stakeholder consultation would be carried out regarding possible changes to footpath dining before the next festival.
With numbers down on past years, business owners towards the Tamworth Square end of Peel Street told the Leader they'd love to see buskers and market stalls more prominent at that end of town.
Mr Segboer said reducing the number of free concerts in the park could help "reinvigorate" the night life of Peel Street.
"I think we can reinvigorate some night-time busking, it's the traditional core value of what the festival is about," he said.
"It's that boulevard of dreams that everyone talked about."
Next year, the Tamworth Country Music Festival will be held from January 19 until January 28.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
