It will be a feast of veterans cricket this weekend with the Tamworth over 50s and 70s, and Quirindi 70s all taking to the crease as the season really starts to heat up.
The Magpies 50s will host Mudskippers in a round of the Doug Walters Cup on Sunday while the two 70s teams have games against Mid North Coast both days.
Tamworth Veterans Cricket president Greg Kellett said the coastal club are bringing two teams over and will each play one of the local sides in Quirindi on Saturday and then in Tamworth on Sunday.
READ ALSO:
The 50s have made a strong start to their DWC defence and will be looking to move a step closer to another finals berth.
"By all reports from what [captain] Steve (Wilson) said, if they win this game they will be very difficult to keep out of the final," Kellett said.
With one eye also on the state championships coming up in February, they will be changing a few things up, wanting to give a few players a run "to see how they go".
"It's still a strong team," he added.
"We've got a good attack and in the field there's no other team in this area that's got the fielding expertise of these blokes, that's where they win a lot of their games."
They will be at No.1. The Tamworth 70s will meanwhile be in action at Riverside 2 on Sunday and Quirindi at Chaffey Park.
"It's a good weekend of cricket for everyone," Kellett said.
As well as the 50s state champs, the vets are also preparing to host the touring England over-70s next month. Tamworth will be the venue for their game against the NSW Waratahs on February 9.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.