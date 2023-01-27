The Northern Daily Leader
What's on

Tamworth over 50s and 70s to take to the crease this weekend

SN
By Samantha Newsam
January 28 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth over-70s captain Terry Murphy and 50s counterpart Steve Wilson are ready to pad up this weekend. Picture by Peter Hardin

It will be a feast of veterans cricket this weekend with the Tamworth over 50s and 70s, and Quirindi 70s all taking to the crease as the season really starts to heat up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.