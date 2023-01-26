GUNNEDAH has warmly welcomed new Australian citizens who have chosen to call the small town home.
The official ceremony was held at The Civic on the morning of January 26, with Noel Moonga Chalibbulaca and Francisca Javier Durante becoming citizens.
The shire's mayor Jamie Chaffey and councillors were joined by Australia Day ambassador and Gunnedah-based former Deputy Prime Minister John Anderson, as well as Education Minister Sarah Mitchell.
It came after the church service under the gum trees in Anzac Park, which kicked off a packed calendar of Australia Day events in Gunnedah.
"Events include everything from touch football to a free pool day, chess competitions, cricket, a cake-off, open days and a free movie screening," deputy mayor and Australia Day Working Group chair Rob Hooke said.
Australia Day Splash helped locals beat the heat for free from 9am at the Gunnedah town pool, while a free jumping castle, snow cones and a barbecue were also on offer in the morning.
A DJ amped up the vibe at the pool into the early evening.
Free buses were running between Carroll, Curlewis and Gunnedah so that everyone in the shire could jump in on the fun.
'Aussie Fest' took over the Donnelly Fields, featuring the popular women's and men's 'Indigenous versus Rest' touch football games.
Museums were open, and the film Australia played at the Civic theatre.
An awards ceremony was held the night before.
