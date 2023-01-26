The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council announces Australia Day award winners, all ages recognised for community work

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated January 26 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rodney Hobbs was announced as Citizen of the Year at Tamworth's Australia Day awards. Picture by Peter Hardin

AN avid historian, youth leader, enthusiastic fundraiser and a talented sportswoman walked into the Town Hall on Thursday with one thing in common.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.