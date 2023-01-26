AN avid historian, youth leader, enthusiastic fundraiser and a talented sportswoman walked into the Town Hall on Thursday with one thing in common.
They were all crowned as some of Tamworth's most committed and dedicated volunteers in the annual Australia Day awards ceremony.
Former primary school teacher, soccer fan and historian Rodney Hobbs was announced as the city's Citizen of the Year for his community contributions.
Mr Hobbs worked as a primary school teacher for more than 40 years and is a life member of the Tamworth Historical Society.
As an avid historian he's well known for his annual 'History Walks' around the Tamworth CBD and educating the next generation with school tours around Calala Cottage.
The soccer fanatic started refereeing local games from the age of 13 in 1954, before he retired in 2016.
He's served on multiple association committees, including the Primary School Sports Association and East Tamworth Soccer Club.
Wayne Chaffey, Harrison Phillip Cooke, Margaret Cupitt, Kevin Tongue, Janelle Tongue, Christine Vickers and Kara White were also nominated.
With many worthy winners in the youth space, it was a two-way draw for the title of Young Citizen of the Year.
Caitlin Blanch and Padme Hernandez were both announced as winners on Thursday morning, for their dedication to the local community.
Student leader at Peel High School and Regional Youth Task Force representative, Caitlin was recognised for her advocacy work for people living with a disability and youth justice.
Caitlin was described as someone who leads with pride, and always ensures she uses her voice to speak for minority groups.
If you need help raising money Padme is your person to help.
The Oxley High School student was integral in organising events for the school community, including Valentine's Day roses, International Night and Christmas candy canes.
Padme was also involved with Fiesta La Peel, helping Mexican performers with choreography and makeup.
Makayla Rankin was also nominated.
Hockey and tennis player Kendra Fitzpatrick was announced as the recipient of the Mitchell Brady Encouragement Award for her excellence in sport, leadership and academia.
The talented sports star has received multiple accolades and has shown commitment to mentoring younger players through coaching and as member of her school's sports council.
Kendra has also been recognised for her volunteer work with the Rotary Book Shed, Legacy Badge sales and as the Oxley High School Relay for Life coordinator.
Matthew Barratt, Phoebe Little, Lane Pittman and Elle Woods were all nominated for the award.
Tess Kelly
