POLICE have appealed to the public for help as they work to track down a wanted man known to frequent the region.
Officers have warned the community not to approach Sean Alonti, also known as Sean Biles, but call triple zero immediately if he is seen.
The 31-year-old is wanted by police on a number of arrest warrants, including for charges of escaping custody, a domestic violence-related assault and breaching his bail conditions.
He could be in the Coonabarabran area or surrounds, police said.
Officers from the Orana Mid-Western Police District have been conducting extensive inquiries into Alonti's whereabouts but he has not yet been located.
After exhausting leads to find him, an image of him has been released in a public bid to find where he could be.
Alonti is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Straight Islander appearance, about 170cm to 175cm tall, of thin build, and with brown hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or who sights him, is urged not to approach him and to call triple zero immediately (000).
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
