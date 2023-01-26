The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Aaron Osmond chases his tennis dreams after landing US university scholarship

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated January 26 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Osmond is a proud Aussie living large in the US. Picture supplied

Aaron Osmond was not going to let the call end without announcing, with a dollop of pride, that he was killing it academically.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.