Kids and parents aren't the only ones getting ready for the return to school next week, as businesses prepare for what's expected to be a very busy weekend.
"This week and this weekend is huge. Back-to-school is a critical time for us," Tamworth's Officeworks store business manager David Rose said.
"Even up to two weeks after the start of school we're expecting to be busy."
READ ALSO:
But it's not just business that's keeping Mr Rose busy.
Earlier this month Officeworks launched its Back to School Appeal in partnership with educational charity The Smith Family, raising funds for their Learning for Life scholarship program.
"We know the rising cost of living is adding to the financial strain for many families and The Smith Family play such an important role in supporting students on their education journey," Officeworks Managing Director, Sarah Hunter said.
As the company marks its 10th year of partnership with the Smith Family, customer and employee donations have raised more than $6.5 million for 10,000 students nationwide, though Mr Rose says their store has more of a local focus.
"We're aiming for $6,000 in donations, which translates to about ten scholarships for local students. We've raised 60 per cent of that so far, which means we've supported five locally so far, and we want to get those few more," he said.
Customers can make donations of $2, $5, $10 or $20 online or any dollar amount in-store, with the biggest donation to Officeworks Tamworth this year being $100 so far.
Mr Rose said even small donations are appreciated and customers can round up their transaction to the nearest dollar.
He encourages Tamworth residents to shop local as they prepare for the start of the next school year, and to make a donation if they can.
"We have all their back to school needs here," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!
New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.