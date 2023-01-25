This weekend, the Northern Inland Academy of Sport's hockey teams will travel to Newcastle to compete against North Coast, Central Coast and Hunter Academy athletes.
The inter-academy challenge promises to be a showcase of talent and an opportunity for the region's athletes to understand where they sit in the sport pathway, the Academy's programs manager, Richard Willis, said in a media release.
"It's a real bonus for our athletes when they get the opportunity to play athletes from other regions," Willis said. "They take on new challenges, compete against different talent and observe new skills."
Read also:
"It also presents a brilliant opportunity for our athletes to see where they [are] positioned on the hockey pathway and understand the areas they require development in to keep progressing and enjoying the great game of hockey.
"It couldn't come at a better time too, with our hockey athletes inspired by their Kookaburra idols, many from NSW, showcasing their phenomenal talent and skill on the world stage."
Hosted by the Hunter Academy of Sports in Newcastle, the jam-packed weekend will see NIAS hockey teams compete in inter-academy matches, as well as participate in skills training, on-pitch drills with NIAS and fellow academy coaches, and other educational opportunities.
"This Challenge is a great way to kick off 2023 for our hockey athletes with NIAS committed to providing a stairway to success through sport," Willis said.
"NIAS facilitates pathways, opportunities and access for our talented regional athletes and coaches to thrive and transition to higher levels of competition and performance."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.