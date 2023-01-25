The Northern Daily Leader

NIAS hockey players will in action at Newcastle this weekend

January 25 2023 - 8:00pm
"It's a real bonus for our athletes when they get the opportunity to play athletes from other regions" ... Richard Willis Picture supplied

This weekend, the Northern Inland Academy of Sport's hockey teams will travel to Newcastle to compete against North Coast, Central Coast and Hunter Academy athletes.

