DESCRIBED as having a commitment "above the call of duty", small town man Jim Maxwell has taken out the award for Manilla's Citizen of the Year.
The former Tamworth Regional councillor and Manilla mayor has proven his dedication to the Manilla community and today is involved with more than nine volunteer groups.
He's a the president of the town's show society and a foundation member of Manilla Historical Society.
As a dedicated firefighter, Mr Maxwell has served 41 years with the Halls Creek Rural Fire Service, including 18 years as captain.
It was a two-way tie for the Young Citizen of the Year award with both Ellie Jarman and Albert Griffiths.
As vice captain of Manilla Central School, Ellie was awarded for creating a range of murals across the school, holding fundraisers for charity and starting special interest groups, like book club and gaming club.
Albert is an active volunteer at Manellae Lodge and enjoys visiting the residents, he works at the Manilla Bakery and recently joined the Tamworth Highland Society Band after they called for new members.
With more than 60 Men's shed volunteers visiting Manilla last year, the Manilla Men's Shed Open Day was voted the community event of the year.
Talented rugby union player and captain of the Women's Pirates Rugby Team, Rosie Ferguson was awarded Achiever of the Year.
Ms Ferguson also plays with the Central North women's team and was selected for the NSW Country Women's team.
She has also been selected in the NSW Waratahs extended squad and has been travelling to Sydney twice a week for training while working at Manilla Central School.
The award ceremony was held on the eve of January 26 at the Manilla Showgrounds.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
