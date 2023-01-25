GRACE and Reginald Whitby have danced together in each and every one of Tamworth's community halls during their six decades of marriage.
The couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, January 25.
They first met on the dancefloor, and Mrs Whitby said they kept on grooving until COVID came.
Old timer and new vogue were their go-to moves.
"It's twisty," Mrs Whitby said.
"Good for the memory, but a challenge."
When Mr Whitby saw his future wife dancing with her brother's neighbour almost 70 years ago, he wondered if she would look up at him and smile like that.
"They seemed to be having a good time," he said.
"So I asked her for the next dance and it went on from there."
They were married in a heatwave at St Ambrose Church in Gilgandra, and moved to Tamworth on St Patrick's Day in 1969.
Mr Whitby worked as a foreman with the Ag station at the end of Calala Lane, and was previously a field assistant on 10,000 acres in the Midwest.
"You were handling sheep day in and day out, still it was a good job," he said.
"It suited me, being a shearer."
Mrs Whitby worked in the education department until 1996, before taking off with her husband to travel the world with her sister and her husband.
The long union has expanded the Whitby family with two sons, four grandsons, one granddaughter, four great grandsons, and two great granddaughters.
"So you see the boys are very dominant," Mrs Whitby said.
The family gathered together for Christmas and Mrs Whitby told her grandchildren about the approaching 65-year milestone.
"And they said, 'hell almighty, we won't reach that'," she said.
"They should do, because they're young enough, and they've got good genes."
The advice the lovebirds would give their family about keeping a marriage everlasting, is tolerance.
"I guess we're just both easy going," Mrs Whitby said.
The threat of COVID pulled the plug on Mr and Mrs Whitby's love of going out for a dance among the community.
Mr Whitby is 95 years old, and no longer well enough.
She misses it, but he isn't confident he'd be able to still remember even the most basic steps.
But the couple will note the "terrific" anniversary with a dinner at Chinese restaurant The Dragon Palace.
"I think it's a great achievement to be honest," Mrs Whitby said.
"It's been a very good life."
