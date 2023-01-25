The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth couple Reginald and Grace Whitby celebrate 65-year wedding anniversary

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
January 25 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GRACE and Reginald Whitby have danced together in each and every one of Tamworth's community halls during their six decades of marriage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.