A LEADER for women, a stellar career and a life anchored around her family - Angela Coble has managed it all.
Locals might know her as Angela Summers, from before she was married, when she went to Westdale primary and Tamworth High School.
Mrs Coble was "in absolute shock" to find out she had been awarded an Order of Australia (OAM) for service to business.
"You don't set out to win awards you just set out to make a difference," she told the Leader.
"Just leaving the space better than it was the day before that's actually not a bad approach to life."
Mrs Coble started her career in Tamworth - where parents Chris and Sandra Summers still live - and had her two children in the city.
She moved to Sydney to take on a prestigious role at Johnson and Johnson, where she had the courage to dive into the technology space and become highly qualified in cyber security, while still doing her undergraduate studies.
Mrs Coble is an executive leader with 20 years' leadership experience, a board member, a globally published author.
She's also a wife, mother, sister and daughter.
"It's all about perspective," she said.
"I've been able to anchor my studies, my learning, my career, around family - they're great."
READ ALSO:
Mrs Coble is a passionate advocate for helping grow the next generation of technology leaders and young women through the Leadonera doctoral research program she founded, as well as speaking, mentoring and coaching.
"You can see the real appetite to want to make a difference but at the same time learn from others about clearing their own path," Mrs Coble said.
It was only when she became more senior in her positions that she realised she was in the minority.
"Once I looked around once I got there, there wasn't too many other women there with me so I set about really trying to create an open pathway so that more women could actually ascend into leadership and then once they get into leadership, keep them," she said.
Mrs Coble now lives in the Hunter Valley and is the managing director of Accenture Australia and New Zealand, and completing doctoral research through the University of Southern Queensland.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.