DEDICATED and hard working members of the Gunnedah community have been recognised for their efforts to make the town a better place.
Celebrations were held on the eve of January 26 to honour those who work tirelessly throughout the year.
The Citizen of the Year award went to Mitchum Neave, a Kamilaroi man and volunteer firefighter.
Last year Mr Neave was one of two recipients of the member of the year for the Rural Fire Service Association, for his work in strengthening relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.
Deputy mayor Rob Hooke said it was wonderful to recognise the volunteer's efforts.
"Mr Neave was chosen for this award because of his ongoing commitment to many volunteer community organisations including the NSW Rural Fire Service's Piallaway brigade and the Rural Fire Service Association Liverpool Plains branch," Cr Hooke said.
He has also been involved with the Breeza Progress Association, Min Min Aboriginal Corporation, Kamilaroi Gomeroi Gamilaraay Youth Trust and the NSW regional Closing the Gap committee.
At the gala dinner, Ellyn Blinman was announced as the Young Citizen of the Year.
The former captain of Gunnedah High School was recognised for team work, leadership skills, and community contributions.
"It's a pleasure to see this young person receive this award," Cr Hooke said.
The night featured new categories of awards including Environmental Citizen of the Year, a Cultural Achievement Award and the Ivan Towns Memorial Award.
The Ossie and Beryl Campbell Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award went to Bruce Higham, and the Gunnedah Wood Workers Group was announced as winner of the Community Achievement.
Katerina Haenga from the Multicultural Women's Association was the inaugural winner of the Cultural Achievement Award, and Nat and Kate Groves received the Max and Mikie Maas Good Neighbour Award.
In the world of sport, Hugo Holmes was the winner of the Junior Sportsperson of the Year and the U/18's Gunnedah Rugby League Football Club landed themselves the crown for Junior Sports Team of the Year.
The Ivan Towers Memorial Award, also known as coach of the year, went to Daniel Martin.
Robert Frend was announced as the first ever winner of the Environment Citizen of the Year Award.
"I congratulate all of our awards winners who have made such a valuable contribution to our shire," Cr Hooke said.
John Anderson AC is the Australia Day ambassador for 2023, a sixth-generation farmer and grazier from Mullaley who spent 19 years in parliament.
Mr Anderson served as a senior Cabinet minister in the reformist government led by John Howard from 1996 until 2005.
This included six years as Leader of the National Party and Deputy Prime Minister.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
