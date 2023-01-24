The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

NSW Farmers believe future of food a key issue for voters in March election

By Newsroom
Updated January 25 2023 - 10:59am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin, Mullaley.

With the March 25 election closing in, NSW Farmers believes that securing the state's future food production should be a critical focus for voters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.