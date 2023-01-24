Claims APVMA sacked harassment whistleblowers investigated

AN independent investigation into the workplace culture of Australia's agvet chemical regulator has been made aware of claims the organisation fired multiple senior staff after submitting complaints about harassment and bullying.
The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority refuted claims whistleblowers were sacked while on sick leave, but declined to confirm if anyone was fired after the independent review was announced, citing the Privacy Act.
The workplace culture review was prompted by revelations a senior manager had resigned after urinating on a co-worker.
Greens Senator Whish-Wilson, who was the first to publicly raise concerns about the urination incident, said he flagged the latest allegations to the independent review.
"Allegations that APVMA staff were fired ahead of an independent review into the culture of the agency for submitting complaints about harassment and bullying are deeply concerning," Senator Whish-Wilson said.
"APVMA should have been sensitive to these dismissals potentially being seen as a warning to other employees not to come forward with any concerns while the investigation was still underway.
"My office continues to hear from sources about deplorable incidents of staff misconduct at the government agency that have gone unresolved. If anyone at the APVMA thinks they can dodge scrutiny relating to these matters then they've got another thing coming."
In response to other questions about its workplace culture, the organisation revealed three staff who required National Security Clearance failed to have it granted, and it took an average of 16 years to review a chemical once it has been approved by the APVMA.
Senator Whish-Wilson also raised concerns about the APVMA's recent employee survey results. Staff satisfaction and well being have declined significantly in the past two years, perceptions of corruption have increased, as have the number of employees that do not report the behaviour.
The agency blamed its relocation from Canberra to Armidale and COVID-19 for the dramatic drop in employee morale.
"Not all staff who joined the APVMA during this period were a good fit for, or satisfied with, the role they were required to do - this included some members of the senior leadership team. This had an impact on staff morale and turnover during and following the relocation," an APVMA spokesperson said.
"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff were primarily required to undertake work remotely, including approximately 60 new staff members who commenced in this period and had not had an opportunity to engage face-to-face with their colleagues."
The independent review is due to report its findings by the end of March.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues.
