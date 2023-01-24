Australia Day celebrations are set to return to the Tamworth region in a big way after years of disruptions.
Celebration highlights include Australia Day Award ceremonies at Barraba, Manilla, Nundle and Tamworth, a best Aussie hat competition at Bendemeer, fireworks at Kootingal and Tamworth, and a classic Australia Day cricket match at Woolomin.
"This Australia Day will be one of the biggest we have seen with events in seven locations across the region," Events manager Barry Harley said.
The first events kick off in Manilla on Australia Day Eve (Wednesday) at the Manilla Showgrounds.
Australia Day Ambassador and homelessness advocate Suzanne Hopman and deputy mayor Mark Rodda have the honour of starting Manilla's program from the Showground on River Street at 6pm, followed by live music performances from 7pm to include Sally-Anne Whitten & The Rumour Mill and Al Buchan & The Buccaneers.
The earliest event on Australia Day will be a 7:30am church service in the Tamworth War Memorial Town Hall, with free breakfast provided from 8:30am.
Following the breakfast at 10am the Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony and Tamworth Australia Day Awards ceremony will commence.
Meanwhile, Kootingal is hosting its own gold coin breakfast in Memory Park from 8:30am, followed by an Australia Day address and games.
Woolomin and Bendemeer also have morning events, with BBQ and cricket at the Woolomin Recreation Ground from 9am and a family fun day at the Bendemeer Hotel - featuring a Best Aussie Hat competition - from 10am.
Moving into the evening Nundle will see its Australia Day Awards ceremony hosted by councillor Steve Mears at the Nundle Bowling club at 5pm, followed by musical performances from Lawson Thompson, Freddie Bailey, and the Peel River Surf Club.
At 6pm Barraba will also kick off its Australia Day Awards ceremony at the Barraba Golf Club, with Australia Day Ambassador Dr Tanya Silvereira-Price alongside Councillor Helen Tickle2, followed by a concert featuring Brothers Hollow and Al Buchan & The Buccaneers.
Finally from 7pm there will be further celebrations in both Kootingal and Tamworth.
The Kootingal Recreation Reserve S355 Committee will host a BBQ in Memory Park with entertainment by Jodie Crosby, finishing the evening with a fireworks display.
And in Bicentennial Park the Australia Day celebrations will crescendo to their finale with music from Sally-Anne Whitten & The Rumour Mill, Party Train, and other artists as well as a closing fireworks show at 9:30pm.
With events on all day over the entire Tamworth region, Mr Harley is excited for people to be able to celebrate Australia Day in style this year.
"There will be something for everyone."
New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!
