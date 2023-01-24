The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Airports across New England to receive $4.28 million boost for safety and upgrades

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
January 25 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Glen Innes Airport will receive over $1.1 million as part of the Australian Government's $100 million Regional Airports Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.