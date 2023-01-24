Glen Innes Airport will receive over $1.1 million as part of the Australian Government's $100 million Regional Airports Program.
It will be used for a renewal of the main runway, a lighting upgrade with a Pilot Activated Airport Lighting System and an illuminated wind direction indicator.
Mayor Rob Banham confirmed that the funding will cover approximately one third of the actual cost involved.
"This will mean that council can go ahead with improvements to the infrastructure and safety at the airport," Mr Banham said.
"Council is applying for other funding, with sourcing funds being a work in progress at the moment."
"Council recognises the importance of the airport as part of local transport infrastructure and this is reflected in the Airport Master Plan which Council approved last year.
"It's critical for us when we have medical services flying in at night."
Elsewhere, Armidale Regional Airport will receive over $440,000 for runway resealing and line marking, and the replacement of a secondary wind direction indicator.
Inverell Airport has been allocated over $270,000 to upgrade and extend the aircraft parking apron.
The 44 airports will share a combined $27.9 million in the third round of the program.
New England MP Barnaby Joyce has welcomed the $4.28 million boost in the electorate but has questioned the timing of it.
Mr Joyce said the former Coalition Government had established the $100 million Regional Airports Program to invest in safety, infrastructure and other upgrades, awarding more than $70 million across two rounds.
"The program allows regional airport owners to improve people's access to education, international trade opportunities, career prospects and to health through improved air ambulance services," Mr Joyce said.
"However, the airport owners have had to endure months of unnecessary delays, waiting to repair and resurface runways and undertake associated safety and other upgrades, while the Labor Government delayed decisions on the funding allocations.
"There is no reason why it should have taken so long. This was a program handed to the incoming Labor Government on a platter with money already in the Budget and a tried and tested means of assessing projects."
In the Parkes electorate, Narrabri Shire Council will receive $96,925 to install hinged poles and LED floodlights to the apron at Narrabri Airport.
Parkes MP Mark Coulton said "Our regional airports provide a critical link to major cities which is not only important for tourism but for the health, economic development and growth of our communities."
Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King said:
"The Regional Airports Program delivers significant benefits for regional aviation and communities, including increasing safety for aircraft, operators and passengers.
"These projects are also an investment in the improved delivery of goods and services, including healthcare and passenger air services.
"The Australian Government is committed to bolstering connections from Australia's regions to domestic and global market opportunities.
"Investing in our regional airports is also critical to supporting the operational requirements of aeromedical and other emergency services."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
