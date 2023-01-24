The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Paragliding: Annual Manilla XC Camp back up and flying after COVID hiatus

Updated January 24 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The pilots have returned to the skies with the annual Manilla XC Camp back after a two-year COVID hiatus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.