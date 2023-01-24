The pilots have returned to the skies with the annual Manilla XC Camp back after a two-year COVID hiatus.
Australia's largest week long international XC paragliding event, this year's camp has attracted 162 pilots from 19 countries.
"Everyone is stoked (to be back)," organiser Godfrey Wenness said.
He added that it is great to have so many international pilots participating with probably a third of the field from overseas.
It's not quite what they were drawing before COVID - they were getting probably half the field international pilots, he said - but is "a starting point".
Unfortunately after an "excellent" first day, the conditions the last few days haven't been ideal for flying.
After the rain on Sunday, Wenness said it was still "a bit too stormy" on Monday. Then Tuesday was very windy which resulted in only a handful of pilots taking off.
But the weather forecast is pretty good, he said, for the remainder of the camp, which wraps up on Saturday.
The first day saw pilots head out towards Wee Waa and Collarenebri, and a lot of personal bests flown including from some novice pilots, who having their first ever XC flights clocked 30-40kms.
Luke Beresford put his local knowledge to good use, taking the first day honours after flying 183km in his sports class glider.
The best female was German pilot Anna Pruem at a pb of 111km in her fun class glider, while Rowan Beggs-French (Canberra) flew the furthest fun class with a pb of 126km.
