As a young woman, Phyllis Bylund was told by a fortune teller that she'd die at 66 years old.
Fast-forward nearly four decades later and not only has Ms Bylund long outlived the prophecy, she's very likely outlived the prophet, marking her 105th birthday on Tuesday.
As she does almost every year, Ms Bylund celebrated her birthday with her younger sister, Gwen Ptolemy, who turned 94 on the same day.
The two were grateful to be reunited after COVID limited last year's birthday celebrations.
When asked how she feels about her and her sister becoming 94 and 105 respectively, Ms Ptolemy said the occasion snuck up on them.
"I've been so busy I haven't had time to think about it," she said.
"I'm just happy to be here."
Over her century and half-decade of life, Ms Bylund has received congratulatory letters from the Queen, raised thousands of dollars for charity, and travelled across four continents.
Originally from Lismore, Ms Bylund came to Tamworth following advice from her doctor to seek a drier climate.
Still looking spry at 105 years old, it seems listening to her doctor paid off.
Miss Bylund previously told The Leader her number-one tip for a long and healthy life was to drink lots of water, get plenty of sleep and not smoke.
Indeed, that no-nonsense approach to life is characteristic of Ms Bylund, whose advice for others is to "just behave yourself."
She is very well-travelled, having visited the United States, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, England, France, Sweden, Fiji, Tonga, New Caledonia, Vanuatu, New Zealand and Indonesia.
Her career was also "full of travel": she spent all her working life with the Postmaster General's Department, first as a telephonist at Lismore and ultimately as a supervisor, trainer and inspector across the New England and North West.
These days Ms Bylund takes things slower, living comfortably at Bupa Aged Care, though she's still passionate about her stamp collection and homemade crafts.
New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!
