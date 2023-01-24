Ben Shaw has started 2023 as he finished 2022 - in medal-winning form.
The dual discipline cyclist was one of four Tamworth Mountain Bikers that competed in the opening round of the National Series in Canberra on the weekend.
Tackling the terrain of the Stromlo Forrest Park, and a very technical course on the first day, Shaw rode his way onto the podium on both days.
Stepping up to the under-15s division, the 12-year-old showed his immense talent placing third in both races.
Riding in the under-19s division, Eddie Willis was also among the medals, finishing third on the second day.
He had managed fourth on the first day in what was a brutal race with Willis commenting that his legs "had nothing".
It has been a busy start to the year for the teenager, who was switching gears from the national road championships where he placed sixth in the time trial, 19th in the road race and 17th in the criterium.
Jock Barwick and Andy Blair also had some strong results. Also racing in the under-15s, Barwick finished seventh and fifth while Blair came home eighth in the second round.
"Pretty amazing," Tamworth Mountain Bikers' president Alyssa Rogan commented about the results.
"And that's courtesy of a lot of ground work in building the junior program, and partnership with NIAS (Northern Inland Academy of Sport)."
All four have been part of the academy's mountain biking program with Barwick, Blair and Shaw all in the current squad.
The Canberra event was a good hit-out for the national championships, which will be held in Thredbo from February 9-18.
On a local front the attention now turns to the new season of twilight racing.
Due to get underway on February 1, entries are being taken through Entryboss.
"Late last year we had to change a lot of the racing routes because of the weather," Rogan said.
"We can race all the trails now."
