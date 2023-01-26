Rosemary Curtis OAM has been helping her community for over 60 years, and it is this contribution that is being recognised through the award of a Medal of the Order of Australia.
"I've always helped people my whole life, beginning from when I had to hide my younger siblings from welfare during the 50's," Ms Curtis said.
"Black or white, it doesn't matter. If you've needed a safe place to stay, food, a lift, I've always been there for my community."
As a director on the Pathfinders Board for ten years Ms Curtis said, "I've been able to influence decisions that improve the lives of Indigenous people in the areas we work. Education, employment, refuge and cultural connection are all important."
Pathfinders operates a broad suite of programs, projects and services aiming to improve the quality of life and wellbeing for children, youth and families in the local community.
Ms Curtis said, "I was shocked but really chuffed that someone had taken the time to nominate me for this honour! Do I deserve this? Wow!"
She thanked a very long list of supporters in all of the communities where she has lived, including in and around Glen Innes/Ngoorabul.
"The list is really, really long," Ms Curtis said, "I have to start with my family - I couldn't do it without them. And then of course, the CEO of Pathfinders, Alan Brennan, along with local council staff, and councillors, politicians, and members of the communities."
