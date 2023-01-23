Family home offers luxury and space | 13 Traminer Drive, Tamworth

This stunning property is sure to impress at every turn, located within the emerging area of Windmill Hill Estate.
The home has been meticulously designed for luxury, space and practical family living.
As you enter the property at 13 Traminer Drive, you are greeted by a grand timber entrance. The high ceilings throughout the home create an extra sense of grandeur and space to an already impressive home.
The kitchen is awash with natural light and a well appointed kitchen featuring sleek cabinetry, light granite benchtops and high end appliances.
The large island bench is the social hub for the room being large enough for many to sit around and chat. All this and more with a butler's pantry off the kitchen, perfect for cooking prep and keeping the bench tops clear. The open-plan living and dining room, provide the perfect area for family time.
The cinema room is the perfect place to sit back and relax watching movies together as a family.
The master bedroom offers a walk-in wardrobe, the en suite has a double shower, floor-to-ceiling tiles and a luxuriously large mirror with make-up lighting. This private retreat ensures parents have a private space to relax and take in the serenity.
With an additional three bedrooms, each with ceiling fans and built-in wardrobes, there is space for the growing family. A cosy study has been included with this home, a perfect place to work from home without compromising space from the rest of the home.
The main bathroom continues the design of elegance with floor-to-ceiling tiles, stand alone bath and considerable sized shower.
Step outside and enjoy the tiled al fresco and spend quiet afternoons overlooking the yard.
The owners have built their dream home, every choice within this new home being carefully selected for the maximum lifestyle experience. Situated on a 781sq m block of land in a quiet street and perfectly positioned within walking distance to the forthcoming Windmill Hill Commercial Centre.
There is no need to build, this new home, only being occupied since April 2022 has been meticulously designed for the ultimate, comfortable and relaxing lifestyle.
