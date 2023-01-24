The Northern Daily Leader

Touch Football: Tamworth Touch Association teams exceed expectations at Northern Eagles Junior Championships

By Zac Lowe
January 24 2023 - 1:00pm
The Tamworth under 14s boys were the standouts from the tournament, having made it to the semi-finals in Coffs Harbour. Picture by Tamworth Touch Association.

The Tamworth Touch Association is looking to find its feet at the representative level once again, and six of its junior sides proved in recent days that they are not nearly as far behind the top teams as feared.

