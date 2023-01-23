VENDORS are putting their feet up and counting the cash after a festival of record-breaking sales.
The festival was "excellent" for Aboriginal-owned business the Little Red Diner, owner Fred Hooper said.
The food truck parked on Fitzroy Street for the 10-day festival had 75 per cent better sales than it did during the April event.
"We sold 150 kilos of lamb last year at the country music festival," he said.
"This year, we sold at least 250 kilos."

Trade was a bit slow at the start of the festival, but sped up from Wednesday on, delivering record sales at lunchtime on Saturday.
Mr Hooper was "blown away" by the interest in the truck, and is looking at the feasibility of operating in Tamworth consistently, after a number of people asked.
Along with selling more than 1400 lamb and gravy rolls, more than 1000 lamb loaded fries, between five to 700 normal fries and plenty of ice cold drinks, a few celebrities made a visit to the truck.
Lee Kernaghan, Warren H Williams and Felicity Urquhart are some of the big names that stopped by the diner.
The team is enjoying some rest after a few nights spent working until 2am.
"We're gonna take a few days off now and head over the coast and put our feet in some sea water," Mr Hooper said.
School Bus Diner owner Vincent Tusa said the vendors suffered because of the heat, but had a record two weeks of trading.
He estimates more than 3000 units of the diner's German menu was sold.
It was better for turnover and sales than the last three festivals the School Bus Diner has operated.
The high numbers are due to people choosing not to dine at restaurants to save money, and for convenience, he said.
The festival was "massive" for the Pub Group's four venues, marketing manager Skye Smith said.
The biggest of the four, the Longyard Hotel, went through more than 250 kegs of beer and ten thousand schooners of Great Northern. More than 15,000 meals were served to hungry country music fans.
It was "definitely" a record year in ticket sales, with more than 135 gigs, Ms Smith said.
"It means that we're looking at tracking on a record year," she said.
