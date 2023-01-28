MARCH could see a fresh face representing the region in parliament house, but one country mayor said his demands will stay the same no matter who's in power.
Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Doug Hawkins will remain firm on his calls for better road infrastructure, as the state election shapes up to be a four-candidate show down.
But his strategy will actually be to ask for less.
Cr Hawkins said he will remain a "strong advocate" for transferring major thoroughfares across the shire back to the state government, an election promise announced by the coalition in 2019.
"We haven't received any information yet on the take back of major roads," Cr Hawkins said.
"They need to take some of those roads back because at the end of the day the funding will dry up, and if we have another major flooding event we're back to where we started."
The council has applied to hand over 195 kilometres of roads to the state government, including the Coonabarabran Road, Werris Creek road, Wallabadah Road, Lindsays Gap Road, Merriwa Road, Waverly Road and Gap Road.
"The whole network is essential to us to get our grain out," Cr Hawkins said.
In November, NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway told the Leader it could take up to eight years for local councils to see any sort of reprieve in transferring roads.
The revelation came after Mr Farraway was unable to confirm whether or not a single kilometre of road had been reclassified or transferred, when he was pressed on the issue at an estimates hearing in September.
There's a fresh push for funding to get the road infrastructure up to scratch now, to ensure the shire can facilitate the potential for extra freight.
Cr Hawkins said he believes the roads will attract even more heavy vehicle movements, since a deal was struck to allow more container movements from the Port of Newcastle.
"It may take three or four years for the container terminal to be operational, but we need to be getting prepared now," he said.
"It doesn't take long for those years to go by and you find yourself in the predicament where the infrastructure is falling to pieces still."
The operators of the Werris Creek freight terminal, Crawfords Group, told ACM they were optimistic about the new opportunity.
General manager of Growth and Marketplace Development Andrew Ray, said the changes were long overdue to bring the Port of Newcastle onto a level playing field with other ports across the state.
"There's been a lot of silliness in the logistics industry, and it's only been hurting us as an export nation," Mr Ray said.
"Crawfords have spoken to government bureaucrats at numerous forums, asking them to think more clearly about the industry."
The state election will be held on March 25.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
