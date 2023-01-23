The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

The 2023 Tamworth Country Music Festival drew crowds of more than 30,000 people per day over the ten-day period

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated January 23 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Festival manager Barry Harley sees the 2023 festival as "the new normal" and a foundation to build better festivals in the future. Picture by Peter Hardin

The 2023 Tamworth Country Music Festival brought tens of thousands of people and an estimated $60 million or more over ten days of boisterous family fun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.