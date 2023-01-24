The Northern Daily Leader

Junior Cricket: Cooper Jones on the Lismore under 12s carnival and his future in cricket

By Zac Lowe
January 24 2023 - 11:00am
Cooper Jones was unstoppable with bat and ball at the Lismore Under 12s carnival and was deservedly the Player of the Tournament. Picture by Peter Hardin.

Tamworth youngster Cooper Jones recently became just the third local to claim the Player of the Tournament award in the esteemed Lismore under 12s cricket carnival.

