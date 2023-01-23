HUNDREDS of young musicians took to the stage during the Tamworth Country Music Festival to compete in a talent quest offering them a leg up from the best in the industry.
The final five in two divisions of the Golden Gig competed on the weekend, with judges Lyn Bowtell, Amber Lawrence and Roger Corbett from The Bushwackers crowning the winners.
The title of overall Golden Gig winner was awarded to Caitlyn Jamieson from Bouldercombe in Queensland.
As the winner of the senior division - age 13 to 17 - Caitlyn will receive a scholarship to the Country Music Association of Australia's Junior Academy valued at $3,300.
Imogen Hall from Muswellbrook was awarded second place, and the Voll Sister's from Highfields in Queensland claimed third.
In the junior division, 10-year-old Steve Wright from Pagewood, NSW, was crowned the winner, with 11-year-old Charli Sullivan from Gerringong, NSW in second and Mudgee's Layla White in third.
The winner of the 12 years and under division gets $500 cash, as well as additional prizes from Yamaha and Capitol Music, also awarded to the senior division winner.
Second and third place of each division will also receive cash prizes and a voucher from Capitol Music.
Winners Caitlyn and Stevie will now also receive mentoring sessions with Golden Guitar winner and Golden Gig ambassador Amber Lawrence.
