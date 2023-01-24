A few days prior to Christmas, Ruby Spark stared at her phone as she walked out of Oxley High School. Her hands were shaking.
Displayed on it was the number of Kristie Whittard, the Sydney Swans female academy operations coordinator who was calling to let the 17-year-old know whether or not her performance at the benchmarking program was strong enough to earn her a spot in the 2023 academy.
"I just crossed my fingers," Spark said.
"She let me know that I'd made the squad ... it was a pretty good feeling."
The first thing she did after ending the call with Whittard was to call her mother, Naomi.
"I called Mum straight away, we went out for dinner and celebrated," she said.
Spark, who was named the Tamworth Kangaroos women's Best and Fairest in 2022, has admitted that she is her own harshest critic, and initially struggled to believe that she was good enough to be selected, in spite of her participation in the Swans Academy winter series last year.
But the more she partook in the trials in December, the more her mind began to change.
"I've always been told that I'm really hard on myself, so I didn't really think I'd have much of a chance," Spark said.
"But being out there each week, each day, I kept thinking 'I actually do have a chance here'."
Spark began training with the under 18s girls' squad on January 16, and is relishing the vast amount of information and resources now on offer to her.
Though there were some nerves ahead of the first session, she "just wanted to get that first wall broken down".
Now that she has, Spark feels much more at ease among the group. And though her dream of someday playing AFLW burned bright throughout 2022, selection in the academy has "definitely" made it seem more achievable.
"The new building they've got for the Swans players, we get to access the gym there," she said.
"You bump into a lot of the Swans AFLW girls, you get to have a chat to them and watch them work out. It really gives you the motivation to know that you can get there, you have the opportunity to make it happen."
The Leader contacted the Swans Academy and, given the available records, understands that Spark is likely the first girl from Tamworth to earn selection.
She is also of Indigenous descent, and said it was "surreal" to be able to represent both her hometown and her cultural heritage at the academy.
"There are a few other Indigenous girls on the team," Spark said.
"It's really good to chat with them and talk about their culture, there's so many things you can learn. Just knowing that you're representing so many different cultures and backgrounds is a good feeling."
As a member of the roughly 40-strong under 18s squad, Spark's main goal is now to earn selection for the revised squad of 23 which will take part in NAB League games throughout the season.
