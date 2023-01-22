THE Tamworth Country Music Festival has wrapped up for 2023.
Sunday marked the final day of the event, which finished on a high note with the Best of the Buskers battling it out in the park and the glamourous Golden Guitar Awards the night before.
Colin Buchanan joined the Roll of Renown on Sunday morning when his plaque was officially unveiled.
The temperature dropped for day 10 of the festival, bringing rain and grey skies, though people were still out and about soaking up the last of the live music and entertainment.
The mercury hit about 22 degrees early Sunday afternoon but had crept back down below 20 degrees by 1pm, according to data from the Bureau of Meteorology.
It was a stark contrast to the beginning of the festival 10 days ago, when the temperature peaked at 33.7 degrees.
