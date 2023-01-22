FOR DECADES, musician and entertainer Colin Buchanan has been a great part of the Australian 'song-versation'.
He cemented his place in history on Sunday morning when his Roll of Renown plaque was unveiled in Tamworth.
Mr Buchanan is the 54th recipient of the prestigious award, which was presented at the Golden Guitar ceremony on Saturday night.
"I am greatly honoured and delighted," he told the crowd.
"I was inspired by the people who have gone before me."
One of those is the legendary John Williamson, Mr Buchanan said.
He said they were talking one day when Mr Buchanan said people should write music that they love.
He said he never forgot what Mr Williamson replied: "Yeah."
"And, he was right," Mr Buchanan said in his acceptance speech.
READ ALSO:
Mr Buchanan is well known across the country for his songwriting, Aussie Christmas albums, Christian music, high-profile collaborations, as an ABC personality - including on Play School, and for his nine Golden Guitar Awards.
Mr Buchanan paid homage to his wife Robyn and his whole family, as well as to everyone who had helped him get to where he is.
"It's a dream to be able to do what we do and it's so much hard work for the people that support us," he said.
"Thank you to all those artists that I've been able to collaborate with.
"Everyone I write with, I learn something from."
He said when Lee Kernaghan approached him to write a song together, he said he didn't think he could, because you just have to be there when the "lightning strikes" - usually while the kids are in the bath or the toast is burning.
The promise of a can of coke and a Mars bar persuaded him and She's My Ute was created.
Collaborations with the likes of Troy Cassar-Daley and Beccy Cole then followed.
Graeme Connors presented the award on the night and said it went to "a very deserving voice in the Australian songwriting and music industry" who was "part of that great Australian 'song-versation'".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.