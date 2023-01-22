The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Country Music Festival 2023: Colin Buchanan honoured with Roll of Renown award

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
January 22 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robyn and Colin Buchanan at the Roll of Renown ceremony on Sunday morning. Picture by Peter Hardin

FOR DECADES, musician and entertainer Colin Buchanan has been a great part of the Australian 'song-versation'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.