Bindoon might only boast a population of a tick over 1000, but it is home to the best junior cowboy and cowgirl in the country.
Kayne Lincoln and Lucy Oversby made for a Western Australian clean sweep when they were crowned the all round champions for the 2022 Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association (ABCRA) season.
Both hail from the small town situated about 80km north of Perth, and were part of a strong contingent that made the trek across the Nullarbor to Tamworth to compete at the national finals.
Lincoln returned with two champion buckles after also finishing on top in the 14-U18 juvenile steer ride.
For Oversby the all round title was extra sweet after taking out the overall high point award last year (there were no National Finals due to COVID).
"It feels really good, I've been working for this the whole year," she said.
Rodeo is in her blood.
The 12-year-old has been competing pretty much since she could walk, following her parents Alister and Amanda into the sport.
They've been a big influence on her, and are also among the country's best with both qualifying for the senior finals. Her dad ended up staying back in Western Australia but her mum competed in the breakaway roping, steer undecorating and team roping.
Lucy initially started out in barrel racing, later adding roping to her repertoire and more recently poddy riding.
She had a busy finals program, qualifying for the U11 barrel race, 8-U11 poddy ride and 8-U18 breakaway roping.
Only leading by a couple of points in the all round standings heading into the finals, the pressure was on to perform.
Oversby rose to the occasion placing third in a round of both the roping and barrels. In both events she was riding borrowed horses; Tamworth local Phillipa Leys lending her one to rope on and Emma Thompson one for the barrels.
It was her second time competing at the finals after making it two years ago.
She has strong family ties to the Tamworth area through her grandmother on her mother's side. She moved over to Attunga about 20 years ago now.
"It is nice to see them and perform in front of them," she said.
Singleton's Logan George was crowned the all round cowboy for the finals and Kundabung's Bobbi Ward the cowgirl.
George also picked up the national title buckle in the 8-U11 junior steers.
Ward's younger brother Franki meanwhile finished No.1 in the 8-U11 barrel race, Ellie Jo Tuckey in the 11-U14 barrel race, Thomas Hutton in the 14-U18 barrel race, Levi Ward in the 11-U14 steer ride and 11-U14 mini bulls, Brianna Maxwell in the junior breakaway roping and Lachie Provost in the 8-U11 mini bulls.
The 14-U18 bulls was of Sunday lunch-time still being finalised.
All Round Cowgirl: National champion - Lucy Oversby; finals aggregate - Bobbi Ward
All Round Cowboy: National champion - Kayne Lincoln, finals aggregate - Logan George
8-U11 Barrel Race: National champion - Franki Ward and 'Dusty' with 203 pts, finals aggregate - Dakayla Crawley and 'Double Up', fastest time - Dakayla Crawley and 'Double Up' with 17.751 secs
11-U14 Barrel Race: National champion - Ellie Jo Tuckey and 'Bonaza' with 189 pts, finals aggregate -Phoebe Usher and 'Morns Posh Roc', fastest time - Phoebe Usher and 'Morns Posh Roc' with 18.026 secs
14-U18 Barrel Race: National champion - Thomas Hutton and 'Cold Play' with 178.5 pts, finals aggregate - Thomas Hutton and 'Cold Play', fastest time - Skyla Wicks and 'Ziggy' with 17.575 secs
8-U11 Junior Steer Ride: National champion - Logan George, finals aggregate - Bob Wilson, high point ride - Josiah Klinger 74 pts
11-U14 Junior Steer Ride: National champion - Levi Ward, aggregate champion - Jesse Pendergast, high point ride - Dustin Gannon, Beau Easton, Bailey Searle and Kyle Sternbeck 73pts
14-U18 Juvenile Steer Ride: National champion - Kayne Lincoln, finals aggregate - Jamie Underwood, high point ride - Jamie Underwood
Junior Breakaway Roping: National champion - Brianna Maxwell, finals aggregate - Sophie Edmonds, fastest time - Luke Leys and 'Jake' 2.53 secs
8-U11 Mini Bulls: National champion - Lachie Provost, finals aggregate - Cody Searle
11-U14 Mini Bulls: National champion - Levi Ward, finals aggregate - Bailey Searle
Junior 14-U18 Bulls: National Champion - TBA, finals aggregate - Toby Deudney
