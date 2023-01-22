The Northern Daily Leader
Photos

Photos: 2022 ABCRA junior national champions crowned

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated January 22 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was a Western Australian clean sweep for the overall champion honours in the juniors with Lucy Oversby crowned the all round cowgirl and Kayne Lincoln the cowboy. Picture Stephen Mowbray

Bindoon might only boast a population of a tick over 1000, but it is home to the best junior cowboy and cowgirl in the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.