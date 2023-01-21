The Northern Daily Leader
A man has died in a single-vehicle accident near Tenterfield

By Rachel Gray
Updated January 21 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 2:18pm
Man dies in horror Range Rover roll over

A local man has died after being thrown from the Range Rover he was driving when it rolled several times near Tenterfield.

Rachel Gray

