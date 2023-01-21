Every year, the Tamworth Paceway hosts an event so cute, so floppy-eared, and so full of outright speed demons that the masses cannot help but to turn out in droves.
And once again, the Dachshund racing took place yesterday evening to a great reception from enthusiastic locals.
It took place on the same night as the club's much-anticipated Golden Guitar final, which was won by Surf Ace, driven by Brendan Barnes.
One for the Rodi, driven by Michael Formosa, placed second while Promising, driven by Dean Chapple, claimed third.
It was a fitting end to a racing series that was hugely popular throughout the week and featured great turnout from local and visiting fans, trainers, and drivers throughout the week of the Country Music Festival.
