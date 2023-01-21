The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Racing: Dachshund racing takes place at Tamworth Paceway

By Zac Lowe
Updated January 21 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Every year, the Tamworth Paceway hosts an event so cute, so floppy-eared, and so full of outright speed demons that the masses cannot help but to turn out in droves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.