Three Tamworth residents have returned from a challenging campaign at the NSW under 14s boys State Challenge, which ran throughout the week in Dubbo.
Archie McMaster, Charley Pickens, and Sam Davis each produced bright spots throughout the five-match competition, but their Country Kangaroos team struggled overall.
They lost their first three games, before winning their last two clashes on Wednesday and Thursday.
Also read:
In the fourth game, a T20 against the Metro Eagles, McMaster made 63 batting at the top of the order to see the Kangaroos through to 5-130.
Pickens then produced a good spell of 1-21 to help restrict the Eagles to 6-120.
The following game was a closer affair against the Country Lions which the Kangaroos won by just one run, thanks in large part to Davis' measured 53 batting at number four, while Pickens contributed an unbeaten 23 from number 10.
There were further standout performances from Tamworth juniors at the Graham Malcolm Shield in Newcastle through the week.
Alexander Ingall was Man of the Match against Penrith White for his haul of 4-21 and match-winning run-out, while Ollie Burrows scored 69 from 79 balls against Hawkesbury, and Hayden Evans was Man of the Match against North Shore with 33 runs, two run-outs, a catch, and bowling figures of 3-10.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.