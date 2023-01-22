A celebrated singer-songwriter, internationally acclaimed bluegrass export, award-winning cinematographer, outback horseman and a honky tonk queen have all cemented their place in history.
Kevin Bennett, Kristy Cox, Duncan Toombs, Tom Curtain and Wanita had their hand impressions placed alongside 300 others at the Hands of Fame cornerstone on Kable Ave in Tamworth during the Tamworth Country Music Festival on Saturday.
"Each of these five artists are talented performers and artists and are each deserving of a place in Australasian country music history," festival manager Barry Harley said.
Singer-songwriter Kevin Bennett is known as "the singer's singer ... the songwriter's songwriter" and has led country blues and roots band known as The Flood for many years.
He's a regular tutor at the CMAA Academy of Country Music and The Dag Songwriters' Retreat.
South Australian-born Kristy Cox has come through the talent quest ranks to become an international bluegrass sensation.
Now a dual citizen of Australia and the USA, Kristy has a string of award-winning albums to her credit and is kept busy performing at festivals across America and in her own homeland.
Duncan Toombs has long been the sideman to Australian country music's biggest stars and has won countless awards for creating film clips to accompany their music. He has stepped into the spotlight with his much-anticipated debut album, Steel On Steel.
Northern Territory-based horse and dog whisperer Tom Curtain now has five successful albums, as well as an award-winning outback enterprise.
Wanita was crowned Australia's Queen of Honky Tonk by public acclamation in the early 1990s.
Now Wanita is the toast of the international film festival circuit following the release of a documentary on her life, I'm Wanita!.
