THE RESULTS are in and people across the industry agree this year's country music festival had an indescribable "buzz" about it.
After years of drought, fires and COVID-19, the country music capital got its groove back in January.
Festival manager Barry Harley and Wests Entertainment Group deputy CEO James Cooper both told the Leader the 10-day event was a roaring success.
"It had a really high energy and a happiness that I think Tamworth has been famous for, and it just came back in spades," Mr Harley said.
"It had a buzz ... not only in the visitors but also within the industry."
READ ALSO:
More than 30,000 - possibly up to 40,000 - people were counted passing through the CBD each day during the Tamworth Country Music Festival, while almost 300 buskers lined Peel Street.
"I think with those good numbers it stimulates the economy, all the traders and retailers in Peel Street and in that environment were happy," Mr Harley said.
"Tens of thousands of people obviously chose that it was worthy to consider Tamworth again after two years."
It's been a huge year for planners, with the last festival held only nine months ago in April, and Mr Harley said he had noticed lots of families about, and artists wandering around engaging with fans.
Mr Harley said every musician he'd spoken to from emerging to A-list also sensed the good vibes and keenness to return to Tamworth again.
"The country music capital is alive and well," he said.
Free shows in the park and at other venues drew crowds day and night but ticketed shows were also well-supported.
About 2000 people packed out the TRECC to hear James Johnston perform, while Troy Cassar-Daley and Lee Kernaghan attracted similar numbers.
Even more were estimated to have rocked up to the Golden Guitar Awards on Saturday night.
There had been some concern that ticket sales were slower this year, but Mr Harley said there was a flurry of activity in the eight days leading up to the launch of the festival on January 13.
Mr Cooper told the Leader Wests' venues had noticed that trend, and put it down to people possibly leaving planning later due to the COVID uncertainties of the past, and because they get a feel for what they want to do while they're here.
"Ticket sales certainly came late, but they came," he said.
"We've had a number of sell-out shows across the festival program.
"It's been welcome relief for the artists too, they've been through a fair amount of interruptions for a fair period of time."
Mr Cooper said the company had been "thrilled" with how the festival went.
Tamworth Country Music Festival wrapped up for the year on Sunday with the Best of the Buskers show in Toyota Park.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.