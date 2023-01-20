The Northern Daily Leader

Braith Nock follows racetrack win with second-placed bull ride

By Zac Lowe
January 20 2023 - 5:00pm
Braith Nock is the picture of focus during the race meet in Tamworth on Thursday, where he rode Lightfast to victory. Picture by Bradley Photos.

After a dream start to his racing career on New Year's Day, 2023 has only gotten better for Braith Nock.

