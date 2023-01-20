TAMWORTH'S main street transforms into a boulevard of dreams during the country music festival.
Almost 300 buskers registered at no cost this year to set up on dedicated spots along the strip, and perform.
An artist who's no stranger to seeing dreams come true on Peel Street, is two-time Golden Guitar winner Kirsty Lee Akers. She started busking aged four.
"It literally all stemmed from those very early days of busking on the streets here," she said.
The festival will come to a close with a celebration of the buskers on Sunday night, where 10 lucky performers will go head to head to be crowned the best.
Along with a panel of secret judges roaming the streets day and night, the people's choice voting system was reintroduced.
One of the buskers set to battle it out on the big stage can be found in a Toyota hat, blue trucker singlet and shorts, no shoes, rattling a bottle of rice while he plays the didgeridoo.
Norman has been playing the instrument for a decade. He doesn't mind so much about the result of the concert.
"As long as I'm on that big stage, that'll do me," he said.
Sunday Lemonade will try their luck against Norman. Band members Tys and Loz from the Mornington Peninsula are getting married in November.
The festival is unique, Loz said.
"You can park across the street for 170 bucks for 10 days. You can see free music the entire time, including the big stages, and then if you want to go and see some of your favourite artists, you pay directly," she said.
"That is such a wonderful way to run a festival."
Another band with a spot on the Toyota Park stage are the prodigy of Golden Guitar winner Felicity Urquhart.
Her daughters make up band The Meadows. Ellie, 9, and Tia, 11, said the festival is a family tradition. Their mother teaches them to just have fun.
"You'll always think you've done the best when you have fun," Tia said.
"Mistakes, if you're making music, it's part of the process," Ellie said.
Musicians ranging from age 30 to 70 have told busking coordinator Luci Cooper she's made a lifelong dream come true by giving them a spot on Peel Street
"They feel like they've made it because they've been able to busk," she said.
Lane Pittman, Norman Shillingsworth, Ruby Jane, Sunday Lemonade, Maddie Warden, Scott Rathman Jnr, The RnR Ranchgirls, The Meadows and Ziggy McNeill have made the top 10.
