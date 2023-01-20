The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Country Music Festival 2023: Kirsty Lee Akers' dreams came true on Peel Street, Best of the Buskers to close show

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
January 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Norman, Sunday Lemonade and The Meadows will all compete in the Battle of the Buskers on Sunday night. Picture by Gareth Gardner

TAMWORTH'S main street transforms into a boulevard of dreams during the country music festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.